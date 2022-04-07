Sask.'s chief medical health officer will receive honorary degree from U of R

It's day three of the University of Regina's 2022 spring convocation, and Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer is among the people being celebrated on Friday.

Starting on Wednesday, 2,491 graduates have been receiving 2,673 degrees, certificates and diplomas, according to the university.

"It is a very rewarding and fulfilling experience to see these students – many of whom have spent the last four or more years with us – cross the stage to receive their parchments and become graduates and alumni of our University," said President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen in a media release.

Dr. Saqib Shahab is one of three recipients getting an honorary degree from the university.

The University of Regina says it will award a Doctor of Science honoris causa (DSc) to Dr. Saqib Shahab "in recognition of outstanding achievement in the pure and applied sciences."

"His areas of special interest – vaccination programs, communicable disease control, environmental health, chronic disease prevention and pandemic planning – prepared him well for the leadership role he took on during the pandemic."

Shahab has been on the front line during the pandemic, explaining the public health measures to the public, said the university. He has been serving as Saskatchewan's chief medical health officers since 2012.

Shahab will receive his honorary degree on Friday afternoon.

The university has already awarded Canadian Paralympic athlete Colette Bourgonje from Prince Albert and environmental expert Brigitte Baptiste from Colombia with honourary Doctor of Laws degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.