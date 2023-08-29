University of Regina residences bounce back to pre-pandemic numbers

Roughly 400 University of Regina students moved into their new dorms on Monday with suitcases, mini fridges and wholesale-sized cases of macaroni and cheese in tow.

Moose Jaw's Lauren Swan — a second-year student studying social work — was among them.

Last year, the 19-year-old lived off campus with family friends. This time around, she wanted to stay on campus to grow her social circle.

"I wanted to get that experience. I thought it would be cool," Swan said, noting she's packed ample spaghetti to get her by.

Her mother, Natasha Swan, is also looking forward to her daughter living in residence this year.

"She'll have more socialization and get to know more people and open her circle a little bit," she said.

Second-year social work student Lauren Swan, 19, is most looking forward to meeting new friends during her time in residence at the University of Regina. (Will Draper/CBC)

According to the university, more than 1,100 students are set to live on campus this fall — a 30 per cent jump from last year.

Jeff Keshen, the school's president and vice-chancellor, said that puts the U of R back to pre-pandemic levels.

"It is an energy on campus that we wanted to be happening for some time and it's great to see it," he said.

Keshen said he's also noticed more second- and third-year students moving into residence than usual. It's something he thinks might be connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In Grade 11 and 12, they would have finished that online, so I think it's probably that — that they kind of felt in some cases they missed out on that university experience and now they want the opportunity to live on campus," he said.

"Or it could be that they found being remote was a little more difficult with respect to keeping up with their studies and becoming connected to the university."

University of Regina president and vice-chancellor Jeff Keshen is excited to have the school’s residences back up to pre-pandemic levels as the fall semester begins. (Will Draper/CBC)

As of mid-August, there were 16,312 students enrolled in the fall semester at the U of R — a roughly five per cent increase from last year.

Student orientation is planned for Tuesday, with classes slated to begin on Wednesday.