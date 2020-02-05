University of Regina Rams head coach steps down
University of Regina Rams head coach Steve Bryce has resigned.
Mark McConkey has been named interim head coach
On Wednesday, the university said it had accepted the resignation of Bryce.
Bryce, who had served as the team's head coach since March 2016, stepped down for personal reasons, according to the university.
Rams offensive coordinator Mark McConkey has been named interim head coach as the team prepares for the 2020 season.