Assault charge against former U of R Rams player withdrawn after witnesses don't show up at court

An athlete formerly listed with the University of Regina Rams football team is no longer facing an assault charge, after it was withdrawn in court on Monday.

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire's charge stemmed from a fight that broke out at the University of Regina campus bar on the early morning of Oct. 6, 2018.

His trial was to begin Monday, but some of the witnesses did not show up, according to Crown Prosecutor Catherine Gagnon, who said she was unable to prove her case.

She asked if the complainant wanted to issue warrants for the witnesses' arrest, or to have a peace bond issued.

"He elected not to have his friends arrested and we did a peace bond."

Under the terms of the one-year peace bond, Gandire is to keep the peace, stay on good behaviour, and not visit the complainant's place of work or place of education, or mention the complainant's name on social media.

A bar fight is never easy to prove, because it's a big brawl. - Crown Prosecutor Catherine Gagnon

Gagnon noted the case would have been difficult to prove even with witnesses, with a video of the incident showing a brief fight with several people involved.

Officers interviewed the people involved after the fight, but at that time, no formal complaints were made and no charges were laid.

The complainant went to a hospital on the following day, which led to an investigation and Gandire being charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Gandire had been listed as a defensive back with the team. The University of Regina stated it had suspended Gandire from all team activities until the court case was concluded. Spokesperson Paul Dederick said that Gandire is currently not a member of the team.

"The University of Regina and the Rams will take the time necessary to assess all the circumstances and determine if Mr. Gandire has any potential future with the club given the outcome of the court proceedings," he said in an emailed statement.