Police looking for suspects who tried to start a fire in a University of Regina auditorium

Regina Police are asking for the public's help finding people who damaged equipment, apparently while trying to start a fire, at the University of Regina early Wednesday morning.

At around 5:10 a.m. CST, Regina police were alerted by campus security that an auditorium in the Education Building had been damaged, according to a news release.

The full extent of the damage was not detailed, but police referred to the incident as "Mischief over $5,000." It's believed to have happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. There is no one in custody at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.