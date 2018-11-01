Police looking for suspects who tried to start a fire in a University of Regina auditorium
There is no one in custody at this time.
There is no one in custody
Regina Police are asking for the public's help finding people who damaged equipment, apparently while trying to start a fire, at the University of Regina early Wednesday morning.
At around 5:10 a.m. CST, Regina police were alerted by campus security that an auditorium in the Education Building had been damaged, according to a news release.
The full extent of the damage was not detailed, but police referred to the incident as "Mischief over $5,000." It's believed to have happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. There is no one in custody at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.