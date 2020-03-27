University of Regina considers how grading will work after semester disrupted by COVID-19

The University of Regina says it will come to a decision early next week over how its students will be graded after a semester that faced dramatic changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

University classes were officially cancelled and moved to remote methods beginning Mar. 16. And on Thursday Mar. 26, the University shared a post on its official Facebook page telling students it is considering a decision over this semester's grades.

It also said it's aware of some students advocating for pass/fail grades, and others who prefer to have a grade reflective of the work they've completed so far.

'It's just really frustrating'

Joel Yeomans is studying at University of Regina, and says without a decision on grades, he isn't sure if the work he's doing now will count for anything. (Submitted by Joel Yeomans)

Health studies student Joel Yeomans says he's not completely certain what outcome he favours, but he wishes the university had come to a decision before now, with the end of semester looming.

"It's just really frustrating. I'm kind of like, both ways, I think, maybe you should just cancel all the classes. But then, I'm like, well it's two weeks away and you're not going to decide until next week, so that means I have to keep working on stuff that could be for nothing in five days," he said. "I don't know what to say at that point."

The University of Regina posted this statement on Facebook on Mar. 26, and have declined to comment further until a decision is made. (University of Regina/Facebook)

Yeomans says he's been watching as other Canadian universities make decisions about the same situation, and he feels Saskatchewan has lagged behind.

He says he'd prefer not to see a pass/fail grade determination, but he knows there are varying circumstances and just as many opinions for particular students and particular programs across University of Regina.

"I'm getting really good marks right now and I don't want to lose that, but also, the way the courses are structured, I'm going to lose marks anyways. My marks aren't going to be as good as they were when I was actually getting to go to class, and having access to stuff to actually do my work," he said.

Professor glad university is taking time on decision

Education professor Marc Spooner says he's glad the University of Regina is taking its time looking at the pros and cons before making a decision on grades. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Education professor Marc Spooner says he's glad to see the university take a measured approach to making the call.

"I like the university's approach, to not just jumping in and doing something, and deliberating the pros and cons," he said. "I think the university is clearly doing a balancing act as best we can, so they're trying to have a robust conversation around what are the advantages and disadvantages."

Spooner says he'll be part of those discussions between academic leaders in consultation with faculty.

He says all the professors he's talked to have worked hard to put together remote lessons and assignments that reach a quality standard to be able to say students earned their term, but that it's a "stopgap measure" to save the term for them, rather than a reflection of the ideal.

No matter the decision made by the university, he says he knows there will be mixed reactions.

"The biggest challenge that I'm hearing from students and that I've seen is just the uncertainty. Some students are hoping to have the semester go to a pass/fail, while others are hoping that they get the grade and they've worked hard, and they really want to get that grade," he said.

After posting about considering the decision on its Facbook page, a University of Regina representative declined to comment until the decision has been made.