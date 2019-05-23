U of R appeal against Paralympian Miranda Biletski dismissed

The University of Regina's appeal against swimmer Miranda Biletski has been dismissed by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.

Biletski dove into a pool from competition starting blocks at the university during a Piranhas Swim Club practice in June 2005. She hit the bottom, fractured her cervical vertebrae and became quadriplegic.

In October 2017, a jury awarded Miranda Biletski more than $9 million in damages from the University of Regina, which was deemed negligent.

In December 2017, a Court of Queen's Bench judge upheld that verdict.

The university filed its appeal in early January 2018 on the grounds that the jury did not "consider relevant evidence," improperly assessed the liability of the school in the situation and awarded "inordinately high" damages to Biletski.

Justice Robert Leurer upheld the previous verdicts in a 47-page decision.