University of Regina announces Jeff Keshen as new president

The University of Regina has announced a new president and vice-chancellor.

Jeff Keshen will officially join the U of R on July 1. He is the university's eighth president and vice-chancellor.

Kenshen has a PhD from York University with a research concentration in the history of war and conflict.

"Dr. Keshen's background as an academic, researcher, and administrator — as well as his commitment advancing the university's mission of teaching, research and community service — will serve the university well into its 50th anniversary in 2024 and beyond," said Roger Brandvold, chair of the U of R's board of governors, in a news release on Monday.

Interim president and vice-chancellor Thomas Chase has been leading the university throughout the pandemic as the search advisory committee completed an "almost year-long, rigorous, national search process," Brandvold said.

"I wish to recognize and thank Dr. Chase, who has led the university through what is most likely the most tumultuous year in its history due to the global pandemic," Brandvold said.

Chase will continue in the role until June 30.

Keshen is currently the vice-president at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Newfoundland. He has experience as an instructor, researcher and senior administrator at Mount Royal University, the University of Ottawa and the University of Calgary, and received numerous awards for his teaching, writing and research.

"I am very much looking forward to taking on this exciting opportunity," said Keshen.

Keshen is moving to Regina from Newfoundland with his wife and their two children, both of whom will attend the U of R.

"I've always subscribed to the view that universities thrive in an atmosphere that encourages innovation, creativity, and engagement," he said. "I look forward to getting to know the university community – as well as Regina and Saskatchewan – and building on a solid foundation of success."