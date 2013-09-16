Universities across Saskatchewan began largely-remote fall semesters this week. Now, students at the University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic students have learned they will not be returning to campus in the new year.

On Thursday, the universities announced their intention to continue delivering most classes online through Winter 2021 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. A small number of labs, studios and seminars will continue to be taught in person.

University of Regina interim president and vice-chancellor Thomas Chase said this plan, while disappointing to many members of the university community, was necessary for public health.

University of Regina interim president and vice-chancellor Thomas Chase says instructors are quickly adapting to the new demands of remote learning. (SRC)

"In the absence of an effective and widely-available vaccine, in the absence of any evidence that we won't be confronted with the possibility of an uptick of infections in Saskatchewan during flu season, in the face of what we're seeing in a number of schools — particularly in the United States — that brought students back … and in the absence of a crystal ball, we made the decision," he said.

And University of Saskatchwan associate vice-president Darcy Marciniuk lauded his campus community members for ongoing their commitment to public health.

"We're all doing our best to manage the pandemic and not contribute to it," he said. "This is a challenging time for many individuals - the students, faculty and staff have made significant sacrifices and they have been very resilient and caring."

Both the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan are reporting similar enrollment numbers to last year, though that statistic remains in flux during the course add-drop period.

Chase says faculty and staff have been working hard to foster a positive remote school environment this year.

"In the very quick transition to a fully remote environment in March, there was a tremendous strain on all members of the teaching staff and the people who support them," he said. "Since then, I think the wonderful professors and staff have really had an opportunity to see the landscape and, if they weren't familiar with remote teaching before, to adapt to that landscape.

"And I know how committed faculty are to providing the best possible experience for students."

'The university experience is incomplete without any social interaction'

Gurjinder Singh Lehal, president of the University of Regina Student Union, has spoken to many who are unhappy with the decision.

"The majority of the students I have spoken to [since the announcement] were really shocked," he said. "Everyone was shocked when we got the news about the fall semester. Now, they were hoping that after a year, there would be some good news and we would be back on campus with our class-fellows and friends."

Lehal is particularly concerned about students' ability to access mental health and community support from a distance.

"The university experience is incomplete without any social interaction and peer-to-peer support," he said. "And coping with mental health might be the biggest challenge in the coming year."

Chase said the University of Regina has expanded the availability of counselling services, particularly emergency counselling, and is exploring the possibility of allocating more resources for student mental health if needed.

Autumn LaRose-Smith, president of the University of Saskatchewan Student Union, is glad the universities announced their decision early in the semester — it gives students time to prepare.

"It was really awesome that they came out with the messaging within the first week of term," she said. "I think that will offer a lot more predictability for students who are living remotely or unsure about what term two might look like."

However, she remains skeptical about the quality of education students will receive from a year of online classes.

"For myself in particular, in one of the classes I am registered for, my professor simply uploaded the entire term of pre-recorded lectures," she said. "Now it's kind of up to me to teach myself. And that's definitely not something I signed up for."

Initially, University of Regina graduate student Manpreet Kaur was optimistic about her online classes. But now that she is staring down two fully-remote semesters, she is becoming more concerned about how this will impact her academics.

"Things are getting harder and harder day by day," she said. "Being a master's student, we have many group projects and discussions with other students. With this online system, we cannot meet people due to social distancing and cannot connect in the library and have group discussions."

Students say online learning 'not what they signed up for'

Some students at the University of Regina - particularly students who sought out classes that were designed for online delivery even before the pandemic - are noticing a "distance education fee" on their tuition bill.

This charge, which has existed for years, applies to courses designed to be fully online. The fee does not apply to lectures that are only taking place online because of the pandemic.

"Fully online courses have that extra fee because they are very expensive to develop," Chase explained. "We use that fee to hire and pay instructional designers who assist the faculty in developing and maintaining those online courses … A fully online course can be the equivalent of a full 300-page textbook with interactive elements, videos and animations."

The University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic have not raised their tuition this academic year. However, due to the limitations of online learning, LaRose-Smith believes students should be paying less than they did last year.

"Students are paying tuition and fees for an institution that is not what they signed up for," she said. "Certainly, during COVID-19, a lot of things have changed. But … I think students want more."

In one of her courses, LaRose-Smith said the professor is unfamiliar with the technology they will be using to teach.

"I didn't sign up for a university where my professors are going to be learning alongside me," she said. "I wanted an institution where my professors are informed, and I can learn from them. So I think the university really needs to reevaluate the tuition they're charging students."