Killsquaw Lake in Sask. renamed to honour Cree women who died in 19th century

A small group of lakes near Unity, Sask. has a new name which the Saskatchewan government says is meant to respect Indigenous women who died in the 1800s.

The lakes had formerly been called Killsquaw Lake, a name the government described as denigrating and having no place in Saskatchewan or Canada.

The small group of lakes is now named Kikiskitotawânawak Iskêwak Lakes, which in the Cree language translates to "we honour the women."

"This change will recognize and honour the Cree women who lost their lives in this area in the 19th century with a name that better reflects the language and culture of those being commemorated," Gene Makowsky, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, said in a news release.

Kellie Wuttunee submitted the nomination for the name change, which was chosen by elders from the Red Pheasant First Nation.

"The previous name was harmful and undermined the pride and self-esteem of Indigenous people. By changing the name, we are giving a voice to the ones who were silenced," she said in a press release.

"Words are powerful. Names are powerful. They inform our identity. With actions like this, we are reminding each other and telling the world that we can learn from our mistakes and move forward together."