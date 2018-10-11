Unity fire crews working to put out blaze at grain elevator

Unity fire crews have been battling a fire throughout Thursday at a grain elevator located one kilometre east of the town.

The fire department said it was called in at 7:15 a.m. CST for the structure fire, with police also responding to the scene. According to Unity RCMP, the fire crew is currently fighting a fire in the elevator's grain dryer.

Emergency crews have been on the scene of a grain elevator fire near Unity, Sask. The staff at the business have been evacuated, due to their offices' proximity to the fire in the dryer of the grain elevator. (Photo submitted by Unity RCMP)

The fire has been contained to the elevator's dryer, but since the main offices of the business are located close by, the business has been evacuated, said police.

RCMP said the cause of the fire is not believed to be criminal.

Unity RCMP reminded drivers not to stop to watch firefighting efforts as they travelled by on Highway 14, as their stopped vehicles can pose a risk to other people on the road.

Unity is about 190 kilometres west of Saskatoon.