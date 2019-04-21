Getting married near Regina? How about a Ghostown or old warehouse building?

Angela Hodel has noticed a trend in the past few years: people looking for unique places to get married.

Hodel is the owner and event planner for Imagine Events, based in Regina.

"There's only so many places that you can get married in Saskatchewan or even in rural areas," Hodel said. "People always want to have a place that's unique — have something that's their own."

People are asking for places that others haven't used, or are using common venues but making it their own, she said.

"They're going to put their own spin on it," Hodel said. "In order to make the day more unique and more them, represent them as a couple."

Local Market YQR

"When someone is requesting something a little unique, a little out of the box, I generally recommend local market YQR," Hodel said. "The warehouse option is definitely very modern and a huge hit."

The building is a warehouse in Regina that has original brick with modern bathrooms and lighting.

Ghostown Blues

"It's a beautiful venue," Hodel said. "They have an old building there that was actually an old church."

Based in Maple Creek, Sask. Ghostown Blues is a bed and breakfast where people can tent, stay in cabins, or stay in covered wagons.

"I would hands-down recommend it," Hodel said. "I would definitely go out there just to sleep in a sheep covered wagon because it's absolutely unreal.

Lady Slipper Courtyard

"In the summertime, they've got a big gazebo there, they've got some outdoor barbecues so you can even make it your own," Hodel said. "It's a great space to have a smaller ceremony and a reception."

The Lady Slipper Courtyard is in Wascana Park, north of the marina, in Regina.

"There's lots of pretty flowers and it's very well maintained," she said.

Lumsden Centennial Hall

"From the outside, it just looks like your standard town hall but when you go on the inside it's absolutely stunning," Hodel said. "It's an A-frame building and it's all wood on the inside."

The Lumsden Centennial Hall is located at 40 3 Ave, Lumsden, about 30 minutes outside Regina.

Regina Floral Conservatory

The Regina Floral Conservatory is run by volunteers and closes in the summer due to the heat, but is available for spring, fall and winter weddings.

"It's a really, really beautiful venue for any other time during the year in which you want to have your wedding," Hodel said. "Or even just a really great place to take pictures if you're worried about having a backup venue in case of rain."