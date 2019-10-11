Unifor recommends members reject Water Security Agency deal, rally expected today

Unifor said they will be recommending their members reject the tentative deal for the Water Security Agency.

The Water Security Agency union represents around 140 workers. The union reached a tentative deal on Thursday with their members but Unifor said in a statement, the deal is "inferior."

Even if the tentative agreement is ratified, it will have little impact on the ongoing strike and lock-outs at six Crown corporations, Unifor said in a statement.

Details of the new contract won't be released until it's ratified. The agreement will be presented to members for a ratification vote.

Unifor members striked outside the SaskEnergy Service Centre near White City, Sask. on Thursday, October 10. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Rally expected in Downtown Regina

Unifor is hosting a rally today in downtown Regina starting at 10:30 a.m. Members are set to met in Victoria Park before they hold a march in the area.

Unifor said members and allies from across the province will be gathering at the event.

The union is pushing for an increase of two per cent per year to keep up with inflation and said "the provincial government is demanding a two-year wage freeze from Crown workers."

In a statement issued yesterday, the province said their offer of two years with zero per cent increase, followed by one percent for one year and two per cent each for the following two years, is "not a wage freeze as Unifor leaders have portrayed."

Eight contracts in the public sector have been settled recently that include zeros in the first two years, the provincial government's statement said.