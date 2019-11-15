Sask. Unifor members ratify new collective bargaining agreements

The union representing thousands of Crown employees in Saskatchewan has ratified new collective bargaining agreements.

Nearly 5,000 Unifor workers from SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, DirectWest and SecurTek went on strike between Oct. 4 and Oct. 19 in an effort to get a new deal.

The agreements, ratified this week after several weeks of voting in communities across Saskatchewan, will hold wage increases to the government-mandated five per cent over the life of the agreements.

But the union says it won improvements in other areas, like pensions and benefits.

Union president Jerry Dias said members took "historic action" to get the contract they deserve.

"Solidarity was key to their success and they should be proud of what they accomplished together," he said in a news release.

Wage freezes in some years, but wins elsewhere: Unifor

Scott Doherty, executive assistant to the national Unifor president, said six separate agreements — one for each Crown, including the Water Security Agency — were ratified Friday.

"Because the agreements were different, we were able to negotiate different benefit improvements, or improvements of the collective agreements, of the various other [Crowns] over and above that as well," Doherty said.

He said all of the agreements include the same mandate from the government in terms of wages, holding wage increases to five per cent over the life of the agreements.

SaskTel's agreement is for five years, and includes a wage freeze in its first two years, followed by raises of one per cent, two per cent, and two per cent in following years.

SaskEnergy, SaskWater and SaskPower will get six-year contracts, with wage freezes in the first two years, a one per cent raise in Year 3, and two per cent raises for the following three years.

The Water Security Agency also gets a six-year agreement, with a freeze in years 1 and 2, a one per cent raise in years 3 and 4, and two per cent raises for the remaining two years.

The union had wanted agreements that included no zero per cent increases, calling for yearly increases that matched the cost of living increase.

Doherty said despite the fact that the union did not get what it wanted in terms of wage increases, increases in other areas like pensions and benefits satisfied Unifor members.

"Yes, the provisions on the zero, zero, one, two, two [per cent increases per year] is there… we were able to negotiate and beat the mandate the government put in place, and we think it's a historical and successful round of bargaining," Doherty said.

"We think it's a success."