Unifor members ratify new collective bargaining agreement

The union representing thousands of Crown employees in Saskatchewan has ratified its newest collective bargaining agreement.

Nearly 5,000 Unifor workers from SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, DirectWest and SecurTek went on strike between Sept. 30 and Oct. 19 in an effort to get a new deal.

That agreement was ratified this week after several weeks of voting in communities across Saskatchewan.

According to a news release issued on Friday, the new collective agreement includes an increase in spending beyond the five per cent cap put in place by the provincial government. No other details were immediately available.

Union president Jerry Dias said members took "historic action" to get the contract they deserve.

"Solidarity was key to their success and they should be proud of what they accomplished together," he said in a news release.