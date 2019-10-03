Unifor's Friday strike deadline looms

The boots of Unifor members are set to be on the ground and walking the picket line one minute after midnight tonight.

Employees for seven Saskatchewan Crowns are asking for a 2 per cent wage increase to match the rising cost of living over three years. That request was rejected by the Government.

Union members are no longer working overtime as the negotiations continue.

Unifor representative Chris MacDonald, a Unifor representative, said the union hasn't had communication with the government since Friday. MacDonald said it was highly unusual to not hear from the other bargaining party for this long.

If an agreement isn't met, then thousands of Unifor members will walk off the job at 12:01 a.m.

But the Crowns have signed essential services agreements with Unifor. This would ensure unionized members will remain available to protect the public from potentially dangerous situations and respond to emergencies.

Essential services agreements kick in when there is a situation that involves the services of the Crowns that could potentially jeopardize the health and safety of the public.

For example, essential services for something like SaskPower would be the outage centre. For something like SaskTel, it's 9-1-1. In the case of a strike, these will still operate.

SaskPower spokesman Joel Cherry says they have designated 14 staff in the event of a strike to operate the Outage Centre for the entire province.

Unifor is also concerned about SaskPower's messaging to employees on its website, which reminds staff they're not obligated to strike and may choose to cross the picket line.

MacDonald said the tactic is designed to create division between employees. He said similar tactics only make unionized staff more united.

As of Thursday morning, Unifor had not heard from the government about any bargaining talks.

Work-to-rule measures were put in place for employees at: