Unifor puts up fences, uses vehicles to barricade entrance to Co-op Refinery

Unifor members have put up fences and placed cars as barriers to block the entrance to the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina.

Some of the cars of Unifor members had their tires slashed to make them harder to tow away from Gate 7 in Regina, CBC has confirmed. Other vehicles have no tires and are on jacks.

The tactics are the latest in an escalating labour dispute. In early December, Unifor issued a 48-hour strike notice. About 700 members were locked out on Dec. 5, 2019.

Unifor said they had to put up the fences to protect their members.

"We were in confrontation with the police. For some reason, they decided to escalate this," said Scott Doherty, executive assistant to the president. "We're here, we're not going anywhere. This blockade is staying in place until we get a collective agreement."

CBC has reached out to the Co-op Refinery Complex for comment.

In December, pickets blocked trucks from entering the refinery. A Regina judge ordered through an injunction that pickets could block trucks for a maximum of 10 minutes.

On Jan. 20, Unifor said the injunction only applies to Unifor 594 members and does not apply to the national body. They set up barricades at a number of entrances to block people and trucks from entering the refinery.

The Co-op Refinery Complex said on Monday that the blockades were illegal and a "bullying tactic."

Monday afternoon, Unifor said more than a dozen people were arrested, including Unifor's national president Jerry Dias.

The dispute mainly comes down to pensions. A previous deal included a defined benefit pension for workers. Now the refinery is moving toward a defined contribution plan.

The union says this amounts to taking away workers' pensions. The refinery says it is trying to remain competitive.