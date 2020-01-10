Unifor, Co-op Refinery Complex to resume bargaining Friday

Unifor and the Co-op Refinery Complex are heading back to the bargaining table more than 55 days after workers at the facility were locked out.

The refinery announced Thursday morning that the two parties are set to meet Friday.

The labour dispute began escalating in early December. Unifor issued a 48-hour strike notice on Dec. 3. About 800 workers were locked out by the Regina refinery on Dec. 5.

Unifor members began picketing the refinery. A court injunction in late December limited them to holding up vehicles for a maximum of 10 minutes.

On Jan. 20, Unifor barricaded every entrance to the refinery. The refinery called the blockades illegal. Fourteen people were arrested and charged with offences police said were unrelated to the court order.

Since then, Unifor said it has taken down some of the blockades to allow for emergency vehicles to enter the refinery if needed. On Jan. 29, Unifor said it will comply with the court injunction if Federated Co-operatives Limited agreed to bargain in good faith.

Unifor workers issued a 48-house strike notice on Dec. 3. They were locked out on Dec. 5. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

On Thursday, the refinery said formal bargaining discussions would resume on Friday, January 31. The refinery said in a statement that the meeting will be held on the understanding that Unifor will follow the court injunction, allowing "all vehicles" entry and exit from the Co-op Refinery Complex.

Unifor said negotiations are set to begin at 9 a.m. CST in Regina.

"Unifor has always been deeply committed to bargaining a fair contract for refinery workers," Jerry Dias, Unifor's national president, said in a statement. "But this is the first move we have seen that suggests FCL is interested in getting a deal."

The Co-op Refinery Complex said it will not be releasing further details while the bargaining process continues. Unifor also said no other information will be released until a tentative agreement is reached or talks break off without a deal.

Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor, said if he believes the Co-op Refinery Complex is not bargaining in good faith then his request for the province still stands. The province previously told CBC it had not received a formal request. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Unifor also announced it was holding a rally at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday at noon.