Federal NDP Leader weighing into Unifor, Co-op Refinery labour dispute

The leader of the federal New Democratic Party is weighing into a dispute in Regina that has now gone on for 60 days.

Unifor members have been locked out of the Co-op Refinery Complex since early December. The union issued a 48-hour strike notice on December 3, and were locked out on December 5.

The two sides were back to the bargaining table on Friday, and union had taken down barricades that were around the Co-op Refinery Complex. However, talks broke down Friday night, and the union has replaced its barricades.

On Monday, Jagmeet Singh is set to visit the picket line at Gate 7 of the Co-op Refinery Complex. In a release, the party says he will be there to stand in support of workers trying to negotiate a fair deal.

The dispute mainly boils down to proposed changes to pensions. The Co-op Refinery Complex previously said it wants to move its workers to a defined contribution plan, instead of the current defined benefits plan.

Unifor previously said it believes the Co-op Refinery Complex is gutting workers pensions.