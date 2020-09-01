Additional charge laid against 13 Unifor members in relation to Co-op refinery blockades

Thirteen Unifor members facing mischief charges stemming from blockades set up around the Co-op refinery in Regina on Jan. 20 are now each facing a new charge of obstructing a peace officer. Unifor national president Jerry Dias is among them.

Unifor members were locked out of the refinery in December. A resolution to the bitter labour dispute was reached in June.

Thomas Hynes, the group's defence lawyer, said he's disappointed about this additional charge.

"Obviously, we're disappointed the prosecutor is even pursuing the mischief charge in the first place. So having an additional charge on top is incredibly disappointing," he said in an interview.

Hynes said he thinks the matter will go to trial as "there doesn't appear to be any alternatives ... that are acceptable to all parties."

Originally, 14 people were charged together, but the Crown stayed proceedings against one of them.

This matter is due back in court on Sept. 9. It's expected all parties will set a date for case management. Hynes said that's so everyone can figure out the logistics of how a 13-person trial might work, especially with COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.