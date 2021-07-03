RCMP underwater recovery team searches for Sask. man in Lake Diefenbaker

An RCMP underwater recovery team has been searching Lake Diefenbaker for a man who didn't resurface after jumping in the water to help some swimming kids in distress on Canada Day, police said in a Friday news release.

Saskatchewan RCMP responded to the call around 11 a.m. Thursday, near the Palliser Regional Park shoreline, according to the news release.

Police said the children the man was helping were safely brought back into the boat, but the 36-year-old, from Central Butte, didn't resurface.

RCMP, along with conservation officers, local emergency crews and multiple civilian boats, searched both sides of Lake Diefenbaker on Thursday but were unable to find the man. More searches were planned for Friday as well, Mounties said in their news release.

22-year-old airlifted to hospital after near-drowning

RCMP said they received another call around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon about a young woman who was swimming in Lake Diefenbaker, near Douglas Provincial Park, when she started having difficulty in the water.

When officers arrived, they were able to rescue the 22-year-old from the lake, Mounties said in the news release.

She was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Regina by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP said Friday they did not have an update on her condition.