Underwater pumpkin diving contest returns to Lovering Lake

Scuba divers will take one cleanup dive into Lovering Lake, and then another dive later in the day as part of a pumpkin carving contest this weekend.

The second annual Underwater Pumpkin Drive and Cleanup event is being hosted by the Saskatchewan Underwater Council on Sunday. Its aim us to raise awareness around scuba diving in the province and around trash people leave behind in Saskatchewan's bodies of water.

"It combines two of my favourite things. I love Halloween, I love diving. It's always just a fun event." said Tracy Wilson, secretary of the Saskatchewan Underwater Council, who will also be participating in the contest.

Wilson says it feels good to be able to get together with a group of people, and watch the excitement of those diving into the water and coming out when their pumpkins are finished.



Challenges with underwater carving

Wilson enjoys the event and says there are challenges involved with carving a pumpkin underwater, one of which is the buoyancy of pumpkins.

"You take the top off your pumpkin and get all the guts out and everything, you would think, 'Ah, like a glass you put it in water, you fill it up, it's going to sink.' Unfortunately pumpkins don't do that," Wilson said.

"The bigger the pumpkin, the more it's going to want to float."

Several divers carved pumpkins underwater at Lovering Lake during the inaugural event in 2020. (Submitted by Tracy Wilson )

In order to combat the difficulty, divers put weights into their pumpkins before taking the plunge, or fill them up with rocks.

Diving in Saskatchewan

Wilson, who has a plethora of diving experience in Saskatchewan, said the experience of diving in the province is different than it would be in a tropical area.

"I think Saskatchewan diving can best be described as cold, dark and absolutely amazing," said Wilson.

In tropical areas, she says there is often warm blue water, where you can see clearly and look out for an array of marine life.

Wilson said Saskatchewan has a whole different set of expectations for divers. It is more gear intensive, including the need to wear a thicker wetsuit or drysuit in order to stay warm.

Tracy Wilson carves her pumpkin in Lovering Lake last year. (Submitted by Tracy Wilson)

She adds the visibility in the lakes differs. Sometimes one can see between 20 and 30 feet in front, but other times trying to see right in front of you is challenging.

Scuba divers are the only ones allowed to do the carving contest, but there will also be a pumpkin carving contest on land that people can participate in. Registration begins Sunday at 10 a.m.