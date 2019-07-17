Underpasses flooded as Regina hit with 34 mm of rain
Some cars had to be abandoned as water filled the Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive underpass
People in Regina are still dealing with the aftermath of a heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
More than 34 millimetres of rain fell over a few hours.
Streets around the city were flooded, the underpass near Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street was filled with water and sewer caps were dislodged as water spewed from below.
Other areas outside the downtown were also hit hard.
Some Quance Street businesses, on the city's east side, were also dealing with flooding overnight and Wednesday morning.
There were some caught in the flooding beneath the underpass who abandoned their vehicles.
Traffic was moving and flowing normally by the time morning rolled around.
Several neighbourhoods including Dieppe, Windsor Place and Rosemont lost power due to the weather.
Electricity remained off overnight in a few communities southeast of Regina, including Gray, Kronau and Lajord, but SaskPower says crews will be back on site this morning to restore power.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.