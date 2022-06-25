Underground anomalies at Regina General Hospital not burial sites: SHA

Surveying and geophysical assessment of the visitor parking lot at Regina General Hospital has been completed, and concerns there could be a historical burial site below it have been allayed, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Earlier this month, ground-penetrating radar discovered anomalies in three different areas of the current parking lot at the hospital's future parkade site.

John Ash, the SHA's executive director of acute care in Regina, previously told CBC it led them to take a cautious approach and order an archeological assessment for the northwest portion of the visitor lot.

Instead, the excavation of the area found structural debris and old building materials, including brick, ceramic, fieldstone, glass and mortar, the SHA said in a Friday news release.

The visitor parking lot was reduced, but restrictions will begin being removed Saturday.

The excavated areas have been filled in and will be topped with gravel before the lot is reopened.