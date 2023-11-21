Sask. Ukrainians commemorate 90th anniversary of the Holodomor

Dozens of Ukrainians gathered in the Saskatchewan Legislature Building Tuesday to commemorate the Holodomor, a famine orchestrated by the Soviet Union that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932 and 1933.

Speakers and guests recited prayers and held a moment of silence to honour the lives lost. Wreaths were then laid at the Bitter Memories of Childhood Holodomor statue outside the legislature, a statue dedicated to victims of starvation.

The event marked the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor and the 15th year the Government of Saskatchewan has recognized the event.

Saskatchewan was the first province in Canada to recognize the day, after the legislative assembly passed the Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor) Memorial Day Act in 2008.

Flowers were laid in front of the Bitter Memories of Childhood Holodomor statue outside the legislature to remember the lives lost due to starvation during the Holodomor. (CBC News)

Elena Krueger, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan, said the day also recognizes Ukraine's strength throughout history.

"We Ukrainians are resilient people, we were not defeated through centuries of persecution and occupation," she said "Our strength lies in our truth and in our unity."

History repeats itself

While thinking of the atrocities that took place in the past, guests and speakers also called attention to the current war in Ukraine that continues to claim lives.

Krueger said the Russia-Ukraine war is no different from what Ukrainians have faced in the past.

"Now as then, food is used as a weapon," she said. "Humanitarian aid is critical in supporting those individuals and families whose homes are being destroyed by the war, and whose food sources have been depleted."

Elena Krueger says the current Russia-Ukraine war is a reminder of the events that took place during the Holodomor. (CBC News )

Diana Melnychuk, a 17-year-old student from Ukraine, said she has been living in Canada for more than a year due to the war taking place back in her home country.

"It was hard," she said, thinking back on her journey to Canada. "My older brother is a soldier in Ukraine, so every day it's just more scary."

Diana Melnychuk is a 17-year-old student whose family left Ukraine more than a year ago when war broke out. She says leaving her country was hard. (CBC News)

Melnychuk's story is not unique. Krueger said Ukrainians continue to flee their homes and seek refuge in Canada.

"It's difficult. Many are still leaving their family members behind, their friends, their whole life. And it wasn't necessarily something that they chose," she said.