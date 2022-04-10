After month of struggle, Ukrainian family fleeing war reunited with son in Sask.

Bohdan Titorenko waited as close to the Saskatoon airport arrival gates as possible with a bouquet of flowers Saturday morning.

The flowers were for his family, who spent the past month fleeing from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the traumatic experiences that came with it.

"I've waited one month, I can wait five minutes more," he told reporters about his restlessness waiting in the Saskatoon International Airport.

Titorenko, 20, left Ukraine in November for a wrestling scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan. Since the attack on Ukraine in February, Titorenko has been working to bring his family to Canada, except for his father who stayed behind to farm in Ukraine, amid food and supply shortages.

Bohdan Titorenko hugs his mother, Irina. She recently entered Saskatchewan, along with her daughter, Anfisa, and son, David, after a month spent fleeing the war in Ukraine. (Theresa Kliem/CBC News)

In March, Titorenko was contending with issues related to the visa process. He set up a GoFundMe to help bring his family to Canada, and raised more than $15,000 from nearly 200 donors — much more than the $10,000 goal he had set.

He said that money has been used for plane tickets, food and rent while his family stayed in Warsaw, Poland, as well as other support.

Titorenk said helping his family flee Ukraine had been a difficult process, but the policies introduced by the Canadian government have helped, like the emergency travel measure.

He had considered returning to Ukraine to join the military and stave off the Russian invasion, as some of his friends have, but he think he's more useful in Canada raising money and providing support, including bringing his family to safety.

"If not my responsibility for my family I could be already in Ukraine, I could already be fighting," he said.

Feeling of safety

Titorenko hugged his mom, Irina Titorenko, as she walked through the gates. Alongside her was his 17-year-old brother, David and nine-year-old sister Anfisa.

Anfisa Titorenko, 9, clutches her brother Bohdan Titorenko, 20, after landing in Saskatoon on Saturday afternoon. His mother, Irina, and brother, David stand behind him after the family spent the past month trying to flee the war in Ukraine and join Bohdan in Saskatchewan. (Theresa Kliem/CBC News)

His mother's voice cracked as she spoke in Ukrainian about how she felt after landing in Saskatchewan.

"She says she feels more safe here and she does not hear missiles," Titorenko translated.

Titorenko's family had said they stayed on the bathroom floor for days before finally fleeing, occasionally hearing explosions as they rushed to the Polish border.

Irina said they went three days without food or water as they fled.

He's not certain if the family will remain in Saskatchewan. Titorenko said his mother's work is more suited for larger cities like Calgary or Edmonton, but he wants to return to Ukraine in the future.

Help from Canada

Bill and Jolene Stang helped Titorenko where they could. They found out about his plight from their daughter, a student trainer for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies athletic program.

"We're a family of five and we want them to be that family of five back together again, that's the ultimate [goal] for us," Jolene Stang said.

"Very hopeful and prayerful for this all to be over and them to be together, as is every family."

Bohdan Titorenko, right, with his father, Oleksandr, right. Oleksandr remained in Ukraine to support the war effort as the rest of his family fled to Canada. (Submitted by Bohdan Oleksandr)

They said Titorenko had told them the first night he's slept since the conflict began was last night.

According to Titorenko, his family will be staying at the Stang's house for the next week as they get resettled.

What's concerning for the Stang's is how much help is required to aid all of the Ukrainians fleeing the war.

"The amount of work we had to do to bring three people here, it's just unfathomable the amount of man hours it's going to take to help these people," he said.