'A world full of emotions': Sask. residents worried for loved ones in Ukraine after Russian invasion

As explosions rattle Ukraine after Russia launches its invasion, Saskatchewan residents from both countries are worriedly watching from overseas.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, with Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities and reports of troops pouring across the border.

Iryna Matsiuk, who has been living in Saskatoon since 2011 and has immediate family back in Ukraine, spoke to CBC News Wednesday before the official invasion.

Her concern about the escalating tensions intensified earlier this week when Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized two renegade districts in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed proxy forces have been fighting Ukrainian forces for seven years.

On Thursday morning, while the Ukrainian government said the former Soviet republic was being attacked from the east, there were reports that more than 40 soldiers had been killed and dozens wounded in the north and south.

Matsiuk is worried for her sister, who lives in the capital city of Kyiv, as well as her mother and grandmother who live in the northwestern area of Volyn.

"It's a world full of emotions," said Matsiuk, who was raised in western Ukraine, and is an immigration consultant and a volunteer with the Saskatoon branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

"On the one hand, we are very concerned about what's going to happen to our families — to Ukraine in general. And on the other hand, it's, 'What can we do here?'"

Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on February 24, 2022.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress has been building awareness through rallies, fighting misinformation by sharing factual information on the issues back home and providing support to Ukrainians in Saskatchewan.

Matsiuk said, at first, her contacts in Ukraine said there was no point in being in panic mode, and that they believed Russia's presence along the Ukrainian border to be a political game.

"But something changed with the news," she said before the invasion. "In the last few days, things kind of escalated to a completely different level. And some people are preparing."

She said people she knows in Ukraine are preparing their families for the worst-case scenario. Matsiuk said she is fearful of Russia occupying Ukraine.

"That will be like probably the darkest time for us here. And I know it will last for a long time," she said.

A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.

Russian Sask. resident does not support war

Oleg Kougiya was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, although at the time it was Leningrad, USSR.

"It's always funny to say because I was born in a city that does not exist, in a country that does not exist," Kougiya said.

He has been in Canada since 2007, and is an administrator for the Saskatoon Russian Folk Centre.

Kougiya said part of the reason for moving was political, but typically his family visits Russia every two years.

Before the invasion, he told CBC News that he is against violence and hopes it will not come to that between Ukraine and Russia — which he emphasized are two very different countries, despite sharing many historic moments.

"It's is just like Canada and the U.S.," Kougiya said.

"It's always good to be in a good mood and a good relationship with your neighbour. [Otherwise] it starts conflict, starts a fight over something that I'm pretty sure can be resolved in a more civilized manner."

Kougiya said he does not believe that armed conflict is the answer.

"If people have something to discuss, they should talk. They should not be fighting and again sacrificing the young. Sacrificing their citizens, their health and safety toward some political goals is always unacceptable," Kougiya said.

"Unfortunately, I know that it's not going to help regular people."

Trudeau condemns attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine and calling on Putin to withdraw all military forces from the country.

"These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Trudeau said in a statement Wednesday night.

"They are also in violation of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

Trudeau said he would be meeting Thursday with G7 partners and would work quickly with NATO and Canada's allies "to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced."

On Wednesday, Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency after Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.

Ukrainian lawmakers approved President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree that imposes the measure for 30 days, starting Thursday. The state of emergency allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations "in the interests of national security and public order."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine and calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw all military forces from the country.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly voiced concern that Russia could try destabilize the country by relying on Moscow's supporters inside the country, including a pro-Russia political party represented in parliament.

It follows Putin's move Monday to recognize the independence of separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine, where a nearly eight-year conflict has killed over 14,000 people.

Putin originally said he sanctioned the deployment of Russian troops there to "maintain peace."