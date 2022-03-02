Regina business owner pulls Russian goods from shelves as he organizes donations to help Ukraine
Euro Deli Kiev opened just two weeks ago
As the invasion of Ukraine continues, a Regina business owner is trying to do everything he can to help the country he once called home.
Daniel Lytvynenko, 28, says he weighed his options carefully: Volunteer and take up arms to defend Ukraine or stay in Regina and organize relief efforts.
"We're trying our best to do everything in our power to contribute to the win that will happen eventually," Lytvynenko said.
The 28-year-old is putting his money where his mouth is and removing any chance of the perception of supporting Russia.
That's why the store he owns — which opened less than two weeks ago — no longer carries or sells any Russian-made products.
The invasion of Ukraine has changed everything for Lytvynenko.
He said he couldn't take another dollar for Russian products while he still has friends and family, including two grandmothers, still in Ukraine.
"We are not providing money to the Russian government or the Russian companies, so the rockets will not fly over our cities or our country," he said. "[We're] not supplying them with money to fund their terrorism, their attacks they are currently doing in Ukraine. So this is our way to fight back because we are on either side of the world."
Goods that won't expire were placed in a storage room with the hope that this conflict won't last.
Others with a shorter shelf life went straight into the trash. Any pre-existing orders for more goods have been cancelled.
It may hurt his bottom line, but that's not what is important, he said.
Taking a stand
Lytvynenko moved to Canada in 2007 when he was just 12 years old, but he maintains a connection with his old country.
That's why when Russia invaded, he contacted the Ukrainian ambassador to Canada to inquire about possibly enlisting with the newly created International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.
Foreign volunteers can sign up, but Lytvynenko said he was turned down as they're only accepting people with military training.
He said he's prepared to do what he must, even if it means jumping feet first into a conflict that there's no guarantee he would return from.
In the meantime, he's working with Ukrainians in Regina and throughout Saskatchewan to organize efforts to get donations and supplies to Ukraine.
With airlines no longer flying directly to Ukraine, that means shipping things to Poland and then having volunteers take the goods across the border.
The outpouring of support has been surprising, Lytvynenko said.
"They're contacting us directly on Facebook. They're contacting us directly via cell phone. They're calling us, they're trying to help," he said.
A significant amount of donations have already been come in and more are expected.
They're still looking to gather more blanket, sleeping bags, warm clothing and even simple things like diapers.
Lytvynenko says he's doing the best he can to help those in need, even if he remains halfway around the world.
