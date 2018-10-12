From room-sized machines to power in your pocket: Retired prof on 50 years of computer science at U of Sask.

Fifty years ago, the world was a different place — and computers weren't a big part of it for most people.

While they weren't relied on in 1968 the way they are now, the University of Saskatchewan started offering computer science classes that year anyway.

That program is still ongoing at the university today, and the university's computer science department is now celebrating its 50th anniversary.

"They thought [computers] were behind glass partitions and only the experts could use them. Nobody envisioned that we'd be carrying them around in our pocket," said Gordon McCalla, a now-retired computer science professor who taught in the program for 40 years.

"Back then, I think people had no idea about the revolution that was being stimulated by computers."

McCalla himself wasn't even aware of the changes that would be brought about by computers. He discovered computer sciences when he took an elective course, where he fell in love with programming and computers.

Room-sized computers

He described the early machines as something straight out of a Hollywood movie.

"They were room-sized. You'd usually have special rooms for computers," he told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "They would have false floors with massive amounts of wiring under the floors to power the machines."

The computers put out so much heat they required their own air conditioning units, he said, and only designated employees would be allowed to use them.

Creating a program for the computer was a process which would take days of testing, as each time a program was uploaded, it would take hours to learn what mistakes were made.

Technological changes came quickly — by the 1980s, students were working on terminals with more power and therefore able to produce more in a day.

McCalla said memory and power capacity also started improving, and soon enough, people had their own computers in their homes.

He said there are many computer applications now people wouldn't have even considered in 1968.

"I'm quite excited by the potential of computing for the world," McCalla said.

Gender divide didn't always exist

More has changed than the technology, however.

Many people discovered computer science as a subject when they got to university, much like McCalla did, and he says the gender gap that exists in the tech world today wasn't always there.

"There was really no gender attachment to being a computer scientist at that point," McCalla said. "Up until the mid-80s, we had about 40 per cent of our undergraduate population were female and 60 per cent were male."

He said there was a sudden change over two to three years, which saw enrolment in the computer science program shift to become 90 per cent male. The change wasn't worldwide, he said, but more of a North American phenomenon.

McCalla said he thinks the gender shift had to do with computers appearing in high schools, where they became associated with gaming — something he says wasn't interesting to girls in the same way it was to boys.

"There was a bit of a very different culture emerging around computing that probably was deterring to young women as well," McCalla said. "We've tried ever since, huge efforts for the last 30 years, to redress that balance."

He said one of his colleagues dedicated five years of her career to addressing gender balance in computer sciences, but found many misconceptions exist about the career.

Despite that, he says, he still finds that no matter what people are interested in, there's something in computer sciences for everyone.

"I don't see why it should have any kind of gender specificity at all."

With files from CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning