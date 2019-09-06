U of S to move to online classes, U of R to cancel non-essential and off-campus events

Universities in Saskatchewan are responding to announcements made by the provincial government on Friday.

The University of Saskatchewan said it's implementing preventative measures to protect members of the campus and the broader community to limit disruption to programming where possible.

"We are not closing the university. However, we are suspending all classes on our Saskatoon campus on Monday, March 17, through Wednesday, March 18," a statement from U of S president Peter Stoicheff said.

The three day suspension is to allow time for teachers to prepare to host classes remotely, which begins on Thursday, March 19 and runs until the end of the winter term.

"If there are alternative circumstances for your program with regard to such activities as clinical placements and rotations, you will receive a message directly from your college," the statement said.

Exams scheduled for the three day suspension period will be rescheduled. The format final exams will take is yet to be determined.

The statement said even though classes are often below 250 people, students congregate in large numbers in buildings and getting to and from classes.

However, libraries, residences and food and health services will remain open.

The University of Saskatchewan is mandating the cancellations or postponement of non-essential events.

The university recommended the following social distancing protocols:

When possible, keep 2m (6ft) of distance between you and other people, and avoid shaking hands and hugging.

Minimize in-person meetings and group activities; use phone, teleconference and other technologies for meetings.

Evaluate the need for bringing in outside people to campus; cancel, reschedule or using other methods for the meeting or activity.

Avoid crowded places if possible.

The university made amendments to its Authority to Travel Requirements and Guidelines on March 11.

All international travel for students, faculty and staff is cancelled until further notice. Protocols for the arrival of international students are under evaluation. Students, staff and faculty were asked to reconsider all domestic travel plans.

The status of recreational facilities will be monitored.

"I can't stress enough, that if you are sick, please stay home and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses," Stoicheff said.

Non-essential off campus events cancelled at U of R

A news release issued by the University of Regina said despite rumours circulating on social media, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at that facility.

"We continue to await test results from the Saskatchewan Health Authority regarding two students who were experiencing flu-like symptoms and who have self-isolated," a statement from the university said.

Meanwhile, non-essential and off-campus events that are not directly tied to academic programming are being cancelled until at least April 30.

Classes, seminars, labs and field work are still set to go ahead.

University organized or sponsored lectures, student events and gatherings are cancelled until further notice.

Any events that included a fee that has already been paid will be refunded.

"The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is paramount and cancelling events that are not core to the teaching and research mandate of the University is the right thing to do," the statement said.