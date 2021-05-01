U of S announces it will expect all students, faculty, staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the fall

The University of Saskatchewan announced Friday it expects all students, faculty and staff returning to campus this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a move the U of S faculty association and student union have been calling for.

"The science is unequivocal and overwhelming. Vaccinations are the clearest path to beating COVID-19 and its dangerous variants," said U of S President Peter Stoicheff in a news release Friday.

"We are eager to resume as much in-person teaching, learning and research as we possibly can by January. Only widespread vaccination and testing throughout our campuses can make this happen."

Several universities across Canada have launched policies requiring everyone to be two weeks past their second dose before heading back in person.

Patricia Farnese, chair of the U of S faculty association, said seeing other universities implementing these policies made clear that something needed to be done in Saskatoon.

"It's a real recognition of science and an adoption of the perspective that trusting people to get vaccines hasn't worked," she said. "They're coming back to campus, they're carrying with them, potentially, a COVID-19 variant and putting the community at risk, so we need to encourage people and mandate people to have their vaccines."

The U of S student union is on the same page, but recognizes that there will be some growing pains.

"It is a very complex issue," said U of S student union president Tasmin Jaisee.

"Although we want to return to a safe campus, I think we also at the same time want to avoid another shut down. At the same time, I think it's important that students coming from diverse backgrounds have their experience recognized."

The U of S says those who are unable, or unwilling, to get vaccinated will be required to provide regular and frequent negative COVID-19 test results. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Jaisee said it's important the university is prepared to deal with different students' cases, especially if they're from outside of Canada. She pointed to other countries where there have been vaccine delays.

"At the end of the day, students' education and campus experience is really important, so I want the university to be mindful of the diverse experiences of students," Jaisee said.

Jaisee said it's important that the university encourages students and staff to get vaccinated. She also hopes the school provides students with rapid testing and pop-up vaccine clinics, once the fall term begins.

In the university's announcement Friday, it stipulated that proof of a first vaccination will be required by Sept. 7 and proof of a second dose by Oct. 18.

The U of S said those who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated will be required to provide regular and frequent negative COVID-19 test results.

They must also submit a daily symptom checklist in order to access U of S campuses.