U of Regina will return to in-person learning in phases

The University of Regina will be phasing in the return to class as Omicron surges.

The university had previously delayed the start to classes and then had said they would have all classes online up to and including Jan. 22.

"The University of Regina is planning a cautious and phased return to in-person operations beginning Feb. 7, leading up to a full resumption of in-person courses on March 1, 2022," a news release from the university reads, in part.

Some classes and labs will return in person starting Feb. 7, but the university said it's still working out exactly which classes those are. Students will be made aware of that by Jan. 24.

On Feb. 22, some on-campus "events and activities" will come back. Then, on March 1, full in person operations will resume at the university.

Classes originally delivered remotely will stay that way, the university said.

"This phased return to in-person classes, combined with the University's requirement for proof of vaccination or regular rapid antigen testing, updated guidelines for masking on campus, and other precautions that are in place, will make the University environment as safe as possible," the release said.