U of Regina prepares to return to near pre-pandemic operations for Winter 2022 term

The University of Regina is preparing to add more in-person classes in the new year. It's hoping for 80 per cent of 3,200 classes to return.

One-hundred sixty-three courses will be either hybrid or what the U of R is calling 'hyflex' options. In hybrid courses, students can choose between on-site and remote learning for the semester. While hyflex offers the same options, students can make changes from day to day.

Final year accounting student Treasure Adekoya is excited about the return of in-person classes.

"I'm already getting used to the whole online, so it would have to be like trying to find my balance box physically, but I don't think it's a bad idea. I think I've always preferred the physical and so personally, I don't mind," she said.

The new term begins on Jan. 5, but students can now access the Winter 2022 class schedule to see how each course is being delivered.

Jeff Keshen, the U of R's president and vice-chancellor, said the university is putting many policies in place to ensure the safety of staff and students.

"The winter of 2022 will see us on a fast track back to what people are hungry for, the normal educational university experience. I think a lot of folks in many parts of our society have been through a lot. We're really wanting to see things return to a more optimistic and normal state," he said.

Students, faculty and staff who attend campus in person in Winter 2022 will be required to provide proof of full vaccination. The alternative is undergoing testing three times a week by an external agency at their own expense.

Visitors will also be required to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result.

About 97 per cent of students, faculty, and staff have reported they are fully vaccinated. The University has not experienced any cases of community transmission in an academic setting on campus over the fall term.