U of R will keep proof of vaccination policy in place past Monday

The University of Regina is keeping its proof of vaccination or negative test requirement past Monday, when the province is dropping that mandate.

Earlier this week Premier Scott Moe announced the province's proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy will end on Monday and its masking requirement would expire at the end of the month and not be renewed.

The U of R said in a news release that students, faculty and staff who regularly go to campus will need to continue providing proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The release said unvaccinated people, or those who are undeclared, will be "required to self-conduct rapid antigen tests three times per week, and submit those test results to the vaccination portal."

The self-testing protocols will remain in place until April 11, the last day of classes for the current semester.

The university will not require proof of vaccination for periodic visitors who are attending an on-campus event or activity, starting Monday.

The U of R will be keeping masking requirements until further notice and says it will evaluate them as the term continues.

The University of Saskatchewan is expected to issue a statement later today on its plans.