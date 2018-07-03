U of R opening dedicated residence for LGBTQ students and allies

LGBTQ students and allies will have a new place to live at the University of Regina come fall.

The school has partnered with the UR Pride Centre to create the Colourful Campus House, a housing initiative which will begin in fall 2018.

The U of R has allocated a pair of six-bedroom apartment-style residences in the newly renovated College West building for the project.

Jacq Brasseur, executive director of UR Pride, said students identified this to be a need due to homophobia and lack of understanding among roommates and residence assistants.

"Gender and sexually diverse students on our campus have shared with us that concerns about homophobia and transphobia, and a lack of positive spaces definitely impact their ability to safely access student housing," Brasseur said, in an emailed statement.

Students can apply for one of the 12 vacancies, as well as a housing award to help subsidize the cost of living on campus.

"When UR Pride shared with us the statistics showing the extent to which many LGBTQ young people have to navigate poverty and housing insecurity, the Colourful Campus House initiative just made sense," said Ben Slowski, who manages Housing Services at the U of R, also in a statement.

Students interested in applying for a residence spot in Colourful Campus House can contact Housing Services.