U of Regina launching new fall break to ease stress, improve mental health

The University of Regina is aiming to ease stress and improve mental health by introducing the school's first-ever fall break.

This year's break starts on Nov. 7, with classes resuming on Nov. 13, according to the U of R's website, as part of a two-year pilot. ​

The new break was a suggestion from the students' union after a survey of faculty, staff and students. It's shorter than the spring break, but the university says it's a chance for students to get caught up in their classes and start preparing for final exams.

And, of course, try to get as much rest as possible.

The university will continue to survey faculty, staff and students throughout the two-year pilot to track the break's benefits and adjust it accordingly.

The university's website says all campus services will be available throughout the fall break, with regular exceptions in place on Nov. 12 during the statutory holiday commemorating Remembrance Day.