Masks to become mandatory at University of Regina campuses

The University of Regina is making masks mandatory for everyone at all of its campuses this fall.

The move comes as the institution aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A social media post from the university said masks will be mandatory come Sept. 1.

Students, faculty and staff were asked to only visit campus locations when absolutely necessary and to wear a mask when doing so, even before they become mandatory.

A news release from the university said a limited number of "low-density, in-person" labs and studios are set to begin in September.