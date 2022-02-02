Rally at University of Regina calls for international student fee freeze

The University of Regina's halls echoed with chants of "freeze the fees" on Wednesday as students and supporters rallied around international students.

Those in attendance said international students can pay an average of three times more to attend the institution, while having restrictions placed on them that limit the amount of time they can spend working.

Harshkumar Patel, who represents international students for the University of Regina's Students' Union and is finishing off his computer science degree this year, said fees need to be frozen.

"This will be an ongoing protest," Patel said on Wednesday.

"This is one of the many that is coming and we'll be getting involvement from the University of Saskatchewan and universities across Canada to gain support for international and domestic students."

Students unfurled banners in the University of Regina's humanities building during Wednesday's rally, expressing their frustrations with increases to international tuition fees. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Patel said while those focused on halting increases in international fees are dedicated to their fight, he said they would be able to help their domestic peers in ending increases to their tuition fees once a freeze is in place for international students.

Currently, he said his tuition increased about 25 per cent from when he accepted a spot at the University of Regina in 2019 and first paid $18,000 in fees.

Patel said he took a loan to move to Canada and study computer sciences and survive. There are limitations on the number of hours he can work per week — just 20 compared to the 40 hours a week or more domestic students are allowed — which can create hardships for some.

Mohammad Akbar, the University of Regina Students' Union general manager, said he's seen tuition costs steadily increase over the last decade.

He said international students pay an average of $20,000 in tuition.

"This has increased rapidly across every province but in Saskatchewan we've been hit really, really hard," he said.

Funding and fees

Akbar said tuition fees are an intersectional issue in terms of who is responsible for the increases.

Underfunding of universities led to the institutions increasing fees, he said, while the federal government in part could be held responsible because no post-secondary education act exists that mandates tuition fee increases.

In order for students to achieve success in freezing tuition, Akbar said they need to continue building momentum and engaging on issues they see as important.

He saw students rally together over the issue of tuition in 2012 and again in 2016 before Wednesday's rally, and he hoped to see that engagement continue going forward.

Mohammad Akbar, the University of Regina Students' Union general manager, was among those who shared experiences of witnessing international tuition fees increasing over the last decade on Wednesday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

When asked about the rally, the University of Regina said international student tuition fees are tied to domestic student tuition and change proportionately based on a set formula.

When determining international student tuition levels, the university said post-secondary institutions in Canada recognize domestic students and their parents or caregivers support the schools through tax payments and that's reflected in a reduced fee.

"The University is currently in the process of developing the 2022-23 budget, including any potential increases in tuition and fees, for the board of governors consideration in early May," the statement said.

"The University's latest budget projections indicate there is a $16 million shortfall for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and provincial funding for next year is frozen at current levels."

Because funding was frozen, the university said it was exploring other avenues to generate revenues and reduce costs to minimize the financial impact on students — domestic and international — while developing a balanced budget for the coming fiscal year.

Despite these losses, the university said it anticipated the financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly losses in revenue from residence, services and international student enrolment — to be temporary.

Tuition and operational revenues, the university said, were expected to return to pre-pandemic levels either next year or the year after that.