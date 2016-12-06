U of R campus residences welcoming about 300 students for the upcoming semester

The University of Regina's main campus will not have the energetic, excited atmosphere of yesteryear as students move on to the campus for the Fall 2020 semester.

Normally, the residences at the U of R would be a temporary home for about 1,000 students to live on campus. That capacity has been reduced to 900 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced lectures and classes online.

The actual number of students living in the dorms for the upcoming semester will be much lower, hovering around 300. But Bettina Welsh expects there will be barriers like crossing the border or a change of mind for many of those students, resulting in fewer residents. Welsh is the director of student affairs operations at the University of Regina.

"We've already had students move in, that have crossed the border. We have an intensive quarantine plan," Welsh said.

That plan involves the students being moved into an isolated room on campus, including supplies and water. There are also grocery delivery options and a meal service at Luther College, she added.

There have been 10 students who have crossed the border and are on campus. Welsh said the students are instructed to call 811 if they're experiencing symptoms or need help.

"So, far, all students have been doing wonderfully," she said Tuesday.

Bettina Welsh says the campus residences will welcome about 300 students when move-in for the upcoming semester begins. This reduced capacity is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

If a student does get sick, there are health services on campus as well as a health and safety department within the university. There are plans for isolation and quarantine, as well as rooms designated for students should they fall ill.

"Should someone get sick, we are prepared to take care of them," Welsh said.

She said about 170 students stayed on campus over the summer. There will be a mandatory mask rule, as of Sept. 1, including the time when students move in.