U of R blasted as 'shameful,' lacking accountability to Indigenous student body at impromptu round dance

"Shameful."

"Disgusting."

"Deplorable."

Tracie Leost had a few words to describe emails sent by higher-ups at the University of Regina in the aftermath of George Elliott Clarke's now-cancelled talk.

Clarke, a former poet laureate of Canada, cancelled his lecture at the university in January after news reports that he was connected to killer-turned-poet Stephen Brown.

An email obtained by the Canadian Press shows the U of R's dean of arts, Richard Kleer, apologized to Clarke's agent for Clarke being "vilified."

"I can only imagine the kinds of inflammatory messages to which you have been subjected," Kleer wrote.

"George Elliott Clarke does not need an apology," Leost said on Wednesday at the U of R.

Leost, a student from St. Laurent in Manitoba, addressed a crowed that formed for an impromptu round dance to call on the U of R to be more accountable to Indigenous students.

"Think of how many people are in the faculty of arts. That's your dean who sided with a man who empathizes with a man who murders women like me," Leost said.

Tracie Leost is accusing the University of Regina of attempting to avoid accountability after George Elliott Clarke cancelled a talk in January. Clarke was musing about reading a poem from the killer of an Indigenous woman. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Students spoke and voiced their support for faculty members who had opposed Clarke's talk. They smudged, drummed and danced in the Administrations and Humanities building, five floors below where U of R officials were having a meeting.

Stephen Brown, formerly Kummerfield, was on a drunken bender with his friend, Alex Ternowetsky, in April 1995 when the two ambushed Pamela George.

George occasionally resorted to sex work to provide for her children. George was unaware Ternowetsky had been hiding in the trunk of a vehicle when she entered a vehicle with Brown.

The two men beat George and then left her to die on a dark road near Regina's airport. Brown, who served 6-and-a-half years for manslaughter, is now living in Mexico.

Multiple people in attendance wore shirts in tribute to Pamela George. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Leost says she feels concern for Indigenous students in the faculty of arts under Kleer's watch. Leost invited Kleer to look at the comment section on social media for stories about Indigenous protests.

"People are threatening to shoot Indigenous people. People are threatening to run over Indigenous people," Leost said.

Leost said reconciliation requires both parties to be held accountable and that this isn't the case at the U of R.

"Indigenous students have been saying 'I feel degraded' but our campus and our academic body has refused to acknowledge that and say sorry," Leost said.

A spokesperson from the U of R said president Vianne Timmons was unavailable for comment on Wednesday afternoon.