Man sentenced for role in series of beatings that ended near graveyard

A Saskatchewan man was sentenced Friday for his role in a series of vicious beatings that only came to an end after the kidnappers' van got stuck in the mud near a graveyard.

Tyler Louis Yuzicappi, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault earlier this year.

Crown prosecutor Leona Andrews outlined an agreed statement of facts at the sentencing hearing Friday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

The statement said Yuzicappi and another man went to the victim's home on the Muscowpetung First Nation on Sept. 18, 2016. The other assailant showed up in the victim's bedroom around 10 p.m. CST and brought the victim outside where Yuzicappi "jumped" him.

The men assaulted the victim, at times choking him unconscious, and put him into the Dodge Caravan.

They brought him to another home on the reserve. The man was assaulted again inside the home — allegedly over a land dispute.

The victim was put back in the van. Andrews said he had hoped they were going to take him home. They decided to head for the graveyard, instead.

"He felt punch drunk, he felt defeated, he was clearly in their control," Andrews said of the victim.

The victim was told he would be killed and buried in the graveyard. He attempted to run away, but he was caught and chained to a seat in the van. Yuzicappi held the chains so the victim couldn't get away again as they moved toward the cemetery.

The van got stuck in the mud en route to the graveyard.

The victim tried to escape again, but he was caught again and beaten with a tire iron. Court heard the two men were unable to get the van unstuck, so they headed out on foot around 4 a.m. CST and left the victim behind.

"This was a person who was simply abandoned in a remote area," Andrews said, adding it was about an hour before the victim could walk to help.

The victim eight days in hospital. He suffered serious physical injuries, like a fractured skull and a broken hand, along with psychological harm.

Court hears accused had troubled childhood

Defence lawyer Deanna Harris suggested most of her client's time on remand was spent in 23-hour lockdown with no access to programming.

Harris described him as a troubled young man who grew up in an unstable and abusive home. She said he had addictions issues, having his first taste of alcohol at nine years old. Harris said the sentence could be an opportunity to focus on rehabilitation.

She asked the judge to consider time served and a probation sentence — despite his high risk to re-offend and youth criminal record.

Justice Michael Tochor acknowledged Yuzicappi was impaired on the day of the incident, that he appeared remorseful for his actions and that he seemed to understand the harm he brought about.

Tochor sentenced him to two years less a day from the date of sentencing. Yuzicappi had been in remand since his arrest in December 2016.

Tochor also issued a two-year probation order upon his release from jail.

Court also heard a man named Cory Byron Redwood was at the home where the victim was taken for the for the second assault. Andrews called him the catalyst for the beating that would take place there. Redwood pleaded guilty for his role in the incident. Another alleged assailant's case is still before the courts.