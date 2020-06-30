Two women missing from Thunderchild First Nation

Two women are missing from Thunderchild First Nation.

Samantha Bluecloud, 29, was last seen the first week of June. She was last seen leaving a house on the First Nation at the end of the day in a red van.

RCMP said she has not been heard from since the last time she visited her mother, which is unusual for her.

Bluecloud is about 5-foot-5 and weights 160 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

She has connections to Saskatoon, North Battleford, Yellow Quill First Nation and Unity, Sask.

Also missing is 32-year-old DeeDee Steele. Steele was last seen in Thunderchild First Nation on June 12 and RCMP said she may have also been seen in Livelong, Sask. that day.

Steele is tall and thin with long dyed blonde hair and brown eyes and she is missing a front tooth. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans or sweatpants.

RCMP say Steele has connections to Vernon, B.C., and may be travelling there.

Anyone with information about either woman is asked to call Turtleford RCMP or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.