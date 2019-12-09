Two-vehicle collision cleaned up early Monday in Regina
The crash happened at Broad Street and 4th Avenue North.
Police responded to an early morning collision in Regina on Monday.
Police say at least one person was taken to hospital.
The collision happened at Broad Street and 4th Avenue North. Police say the Regina Fire Department was called for a fluid cleanup on scene.
