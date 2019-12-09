Skip to Main Content
Two-vehicle collision cleaned up early Monday in Regina
Saskatchewan

Two-vehicle collision cleaned up early Monday in Regina

The crash happened at Broad Street and 4th Avenue North.

Crash happened at Broad Street and 4th Avenue North

CBC News ·
A collision temporarily hindered traffic Monday morning at the corner of Broad Street and 4th Avenue North in Regina. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Police responded to an early morning collision in Regina on Monday. 

Police say at least one person was taken to hospital. 

The collision happened at Broad Street and 4th Avenue North. Police say the Regina Fire Department was called for a fluid cleanup on scene. 

Police say at least one person was taken to hospital following a collision Monday morning. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)
The Regina Fire Department attended the collision this morning for a fluid cleanup according to police. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)
Regina police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday morning in Regina. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.