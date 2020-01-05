Traffic restrictions in place following two-vehicle collision on Highway 39
Police say traffic restrictions will be in place for several hours as police investigate.
Officers are on scene directing traffic
Traffic restrictions are expected to be in place for several hours as RCMP investigate a two-vehicle collision on Highway 39.
Little information was available on Sunday morning, but the collision is said to have taken place roughly two kilometres southeast of Weyburn.
Officers are on scene to direct traffic and will be on scene for several hours as the investigation continues and as the scene is cleared.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
RCMP will provide updates on the collision as they become available.
