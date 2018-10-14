1 dead after collision west of Yorkton

One person is dead and three others were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday.

The collision occurred about six kilometres north of Willowbrook on Highway 47.

Yorkton RCMP said a truck and an SUV collided just after 3 p.m. on the highway's northbound lane.

The lone occupant and driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene.

Three men in the truck were taken to hospital. Two went by ground ambulance to Yorkton and Melville and one of the men was taken to Regina by STARS air ambulance.

The extent of their injuries is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.