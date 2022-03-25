2 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of George Gordon First Nation man: Sask. RCMP

Two male teens have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a George Gordon First Nation man this week, Saskatchewan RCMP said Saturday.

Punnichy RCMP said the victim, 37-year-old Glenn Worme, was found injured outside a home on the reserve late on the night of May 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation determined his death was suspicious, RCMP charged the teens with one count each of second-degree murder, police said in a Saturday morning news release. They did not indicate when the teens were arrested.

RCMP did not say how old the two people arrested are, but said they cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. That act prohibits publishing the names of people under the age of 18 who are charged with a crime.

The teens made their first court appearances on Friday, RCMP said.

George Gordon First Nation is about 100 kilometres northeast of Regina.