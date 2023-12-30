2 suspects steal ATM from southwestern Saskatchewan store

Mounties are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a southwestern Saskatchewan town, according to a news release.

RCMP responded to a business that had been broken into in Shaunavon, Sask., around 1 a.m. Saturday. The business' alarm was going off and the ATM inside had been stolen, police said.

RCMP reviewed the footage and confirmed two suspects entered the store with their faces covered. One suspect wore all black, while the other wore a blue and green plaid jacket with a red hoodie underneath, and light-coloured jeans, per the release.

The vehicle the two suspects drove away in is a newer, dark-coloured GM truck with a white fuel tank in the box, police said.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that Saskatchewan RCMP have responded to a stolen ATM. A Credit Union bank in Burstall, Sask., had its ATM stolen on Dec. 17. A loader stolen from nearby Leader, Sask., was used to steal the ATM.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the Shaunavon theft to contact them.at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.