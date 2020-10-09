2 SaskPower employees die from injuries in Weyburn
SaskPower says two employees have died from their injuries in Weyburn, Sask., in what the utility is calling a "safety incident."
It happened on Thursday afternoon.
SaskPower confirms the families of the employees have been notified
No further details are known at this time.
The company said in a statement that its thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers. CBC has reached out to SaskPower for further details.
More to come.