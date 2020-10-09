Skip to Main Content
2 SaskPower employees die from injuries in Weyburn
On Thursday evening, SaskPower reported that two of its employees have died from their injuries in Weyburn. They died in what SaskPower called 'a safety incident.'

SaskPower said in a statement that its thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers.

It happened on Thursday afternoon. 

SaskPower confirms the families of the employees have been notified

No further details are known at this time. 

The company said in a statement that its thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers. CBC has reached out to SaskPower for further details. 

More to come. 

