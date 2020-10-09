2 SaskPower employees die from injuries in Weyburn

SaskPower says two employees have died from their injuries in Weyburn, Sask., in what the utility is calling a "safety incident."

It happened on Thursday afternoon.

SaskPower confirms the families of the employees have been notified

No further details are known at this time.

The company said in a statement that its thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers. CBC has reached out to SaskPower for further details.

More to come.