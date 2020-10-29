Two Regina schools reporting COVID-19 cases

Two Regina schools are reporting new COVID-19 cases.

The Regina Catholic School Board said that on Wednesday the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed it of a case at St. Kateri Tekakwitha School. It's the second case at the school.

One classroom is closed until further notice. The school division said the parents and students impacted have been notified and that public health officials will reach out to close contacts.

The division is also asking anyone entering the school to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. It said anyone with symptoms should stay home and call HealthLine 811.

The Regina Public School Division said that on Wednesday, the SHA informed it of a case at École Wascana Plains School.

The school division said one classroom is closed until Nov. 9 and students will be doing online learning until then. The division said affected families will be contacted directly. The SHA will reach out close contacts.