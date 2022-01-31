2 Regina residents face nearly 20 charges each after drug trafficking investigation

Two Regina residents are facing nearly 20 charges each after a police investigation into drug trafficking.

Regina police say their street gang unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Garnet Street on Saturday.

Police say they seized methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, and fentanyl, as well as scales and cell phones used in drug trafficking.

An SKS rifle, a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and two tasers were also seized.

A 56-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested.

Most of the charges they face are weapons offences, including five counts each of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. They also face two counts each of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

The two Regina residents are also charged with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They are set to make their first court appearances on Monday.